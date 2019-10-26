Cycling

VIDEO - Cycling news - Chris Froome reveals he still needs surgery on hip and elbow

Froome reveals he still needs surgery on hip and elbow injuries
Eurosport

49 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Chris Froome told Eurosport that he sees himself lucky to even be on a bike again after suffering horrific injuries during a recon ride at the Criterium du Dauphine back in June.
