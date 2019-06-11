Sam Bennett confirms he will not be riding the Tour de France after stage win in Dauphine

VIDEO - Cycling news: Sam Bennett confirms he won't be riding the Tour de France after stage win at Dauphine
See moreSee less
Cycling
Sam Bennett confirms he will not be riding the Tour de France after stage win in Dauphine6 views • Just now
Watch Sam Bennett storm to sprint win in Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphiné13 views • Just now
Dylan Teuns times sprint to perfection to win Stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné360 views • 24 hours ago
Edvald Boasson Hagen thrilled with Criterium du Dauphine victory165 views • 09/06/2019 at 16:46
'Oh my word, who saw that coming' Boasson Hagen produces powerhouse finish to claim win945 views • 09/06/2019 at 17:12
Analysis: How Boasson Hagen ended Dimension Data win drought625 views • 09/06/2019 at 17:11
Thomas would ride for Froome, says Wiggins667 views • 03/06/2019 at 22:28
‘Suddenly he has shown his human side’ – Wiggins on how ‘robot’ Roglic won hearts491 views • 03/06/2019 at 11:19
'Just look at his face!' - Tears of joy for Carapaz as he claims his first Grand Tour title2,008 views • 02/06/2019 at 17:45
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Real Madrid now "all in" for Pogba
The Football Show: Silva the world beater, two sides to England fans, Southgate needs new team spine
Watch Sam Bennett storm to sprint win in Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphiné
Watch the incredible locker-room scenes just moments after Nadal won the French Open
Euro Papers: Mbappe desperate for €230m Real Madrid transfer
Highlights - Nadal made to work by Thiem for historic 12th title at Roland Garros