VIDEO - Cycling news: Sam Bennett confirms he won't be riding the Tour de France after stage win at Dauphine

Sam Bennett confirms he will not be riding the Tour de France after stage win in Dauphine
Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter Sam Bennett speaks after winning Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine and confirms he will not be riding the 2019 Tour de France.
