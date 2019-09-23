Cycling

Cycling video - Bradley Wiggins and Steve Cummings pay tribute to 'big brother' Dave Brailsford

Wiggins and Cummings pay tribute to 'big brother' Brailsford
33 views | 02:03
The Bradley Wiggins Show

40 minutes agoUpdated 35 minutes ago

Bradley Wiggins and Steve Cummings pay tribute to Dave Brailsford and recognise the impact he had on their careers. Subscribe to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast!
See moreSee less

The Bradley Wiggins Show


View moreMore videos of The Bradley Wiggins Show
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos