Cycling

Cycling video - Bradley Wiggins: I don't need medals for my self-worth or ego

Wiggins: I don't need medals for my self-worth or ego
10 views | 04:04
The Bradley Wiggins Show

17 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Bradley Wiggins speaks about the value of fame, medals and recognition, including his treatment of his knighthood. Subscribe to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast!
See moreSee less

The Bradley Wiggins Show


View moreMore videos of The Bradley Wiggins Show
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos