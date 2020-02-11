Cycling

Cycling video - 'I'm happy again!' - Mark Cavendish opens up in exclusive in-depth interview

'I'm happy again!' - Cavendish opens up in exclusive in-depth interview
472 views | 07:47
Eurosport

Just now

British superstar Mark Cavendish sits down with Eurosport in an exclusive in-depth interview and reflects on finding happiness again in cycling and his excitement for 2020.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos