'I'm happy again!' - Cavendish opens up in exclusive in-depth interview

Cycling video - 'I'm happy again!' - Mark Cavendish opens up in exclusive in-depth interview
Cycling
'I'm happy again!' - Cavendish opens up in exclusive in-depth interview472 views • Just now
Watch closing stages as Jakobsen and Groenewegen duke it out in sprint209 views • 09/02/2020 at 17:36
'Pretty amazing' - Hindley thrilled with title36 views • 09/02/2020 at 11:26
Brutal weather fails to deter climbs in Tour de Langkawi Stage 459 views • Yesterday at 10:47
Kevin Rivera wins Stage 4 in horrific conditions at Tour de Langkawi54 views • Yesterday at 10:44
Cycing video - Jakobsen explains how he we sprint and what his season goals are45 views • 09/02/2020 at 17:39
Mathieu van der Poel – A versatile champion603 views • 09/02/2020 at 11:31
Highlights: Hindley takes Herald title as Groves wins final stage78 views • 09/02/2020 at 11:22
Max Walscheid holds off rivals to win Stage 354 views • 09/02/2020 at 11:28
