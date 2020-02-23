Fuglsang takes Ruta del Sol glory, Teuns wins ITT

Cycling video – Jakob Fuglsang takes Ruta del Sol glory, Dylan Teuns wins ITT
See moreSee less
Cycling
Pascal Ackermann wins chaotic sprint to take opening stage136 views • Just now
"A great feeling!" - Chris Froome excited to be back in the peloton244 views • 8 hours ago
'All the big names are here!' - Ackermann delighted to take victory ahead of rivals37 views • 3 hours ago
Fuglsang takes Ruta del Sol glory, Teuns wins ITT14 views • Just now
'A race is a race and a sprint is a sprint' - Cavendish not worried about competition69 views • 8 hours ago
Remco Evenepoel: I hope tomorrow will be my day25 views • 17 hours ago
Haig outsprints Landa and Fuglsang to claim second pro win71 views • 22 hours ago
Haig powers past Fuglsang and Landa to seal Stage 4 win105 views • 22 hours ago
Miguel Angel Lopez claims summit win, Remco Evenepoel in pole position ahead of ITT114 views • 19 hours ago
More videos
New club enters the race to sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers
'Phenomenal!' - Sensational Roeiseland wins astonishing fifth gold
Pascal Ackermann wins chaotic sprint to take opening stage
"A great feeling!" - Chris Froome excited to be back in the peloton
Day 3 Highlights: Big names tumble out in the Shoot Out
Brilliant Brignone takes Alpine Combined victory