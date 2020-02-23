Fuglsang takes Ruta del Sol glory, Teuns wins ITT

Cycling

Cycling video – Jakob Fuglsang takes Ruta del Sol glory, Dylan Teuns wins ITT

Eurosport

Just now

Jakob Fuglsang finished second behind Dylan Teuns in Stage 5’s individual time trial to seal overall glory at Ruta del Sol.
