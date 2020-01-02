Cycling video: Mathieu Van der Poel's greatest win so far, in his own words - Amstel Gold Race 2019
See moreSee less
Cycling
On This Day: Alaphilippe wins La Fleche Wallonne 2018 ending Valverde's reign290 views • Yesterday at 10:37
#OnThisDay: Valverde bossed Mur de Huy to win his 4th Fleche Wallonne in a row48 views • 3 hours ago
#OnThisDay: 'There is nothing this man cannot do!' - Highlights as Van der Poel wins Brabantse Pijl138 views • 17/04/2020 at 10:15
#OnThisDay: Sam Bennett springs surprise attack to claim back-to-back Tour Of Turkey stage wins108 views • 17/04/2020 at 10:07
'Come on Addy, give him something!': When Wiggins ranted about poor Jumbo-Visma management of Roglic320 views • 16/04/2020 at 13:08
Thomas excited that Tour de France is going ahead this year684 views • 15/04/2020 at 17:40
On This Day in 1997: Tiger Woods wins his first Major372 views • 13/04/2020 at 11:47
#On this Day: Gilbert wins his 4th Amstel Gold Race title by beating Kwiatkowski32 views • 16/04/2020 at 16:54
#On this Day: Sam Bennett wins thrilling sprint in Stage 1 of Tour of Turkey59 views • 16/04/2020 at 16:56
More videos
Zidane is being courted by a Serie A giant - Euro Papers
Martial one of four names on Inter's shortlist to replace Martinez - Euro Papers
On This Day: Alaphilippe wins La Fleche Wallonne 2018 ending Valverde's reign
Willian plans to play at Chelsea until 'end of the season'
Atletico Madrid may be forced to sell Man Utd target Saul Niguez - Euro Papers
#OnThisDay: Valverde bossed Mur de Huy to win his 4th Fleche Wallonne in a row