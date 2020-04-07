On This Day: 'He's delivered!' - Bettiol takes first win of his career

Cycling

Cycling video - On This Day: 'He's delivered!' - Alberto Bettiol takes first win of his career

Alberto Bettiol takes the first win of his career at the 2019 Tour of Flanders.
