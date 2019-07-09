VIDEO - Eli Viviani comes ‘through with ease’ to claim intermediate sprint
See moreSee less
Cycling
The Breakaway - Brad, Blythe and Orla on Alaphilippe's red-hot form and Cav's punditry credentials2,662 views • Yesterday at 18:59
Stage 4 highlights: Viviani clinches Stage 4 win, Alaphilippe stays in yellow537 views • 3 hours ago
Peter Sagan: I was pretty nervous6 views • Just now
Incredible footage: Terrifying Pierre-luc Perichon crash caught by on-board camera4,285 views • 1 hour ago
Quick Highlights: Sidecars, crashes and Viviani’s landmark win20 views • 3 hours ago
Elia Viviani: We did the perfect job today39 views • 3 hours ago
The Breakaway: ‘Cav needs to be at a team that believes in him’1,379 views • 48 minutes ago
Geraint Thomas - 'It feels totally different being defending champion, but it's a nice boost'566 views • Yesterday at 19:28
Julian Alaphilippe: I pushed myself to the limit for the yellow jersey45 views • 10 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Arsenal deal for French starlet 'essentially complete'
The Breakaway - Brad, Blythe and Orla on Alaphilippe's red-hot form and Cav's punditry credentials
Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest
Stage 4 highlights: Viviani clinches Stage 4 win, Alaphilippe stays in yellow
Peter Sagan: I was pretty nervous
Incredible footage: Terrifying Pierre-luc Perichon crash caught by on-board camera