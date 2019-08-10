Cycling > European Championships

Cycling video - Amy Pieters wins European Road Championship title to delight Dutch fans

Pieters wins European Road Championship title to delight Dutch fans
24 views | 02:32
Eurosport

Just now

Amy Pieters gave the Netherlands fans another victory to celebrate with a fine win to take the European Road Championship title in Alkmaar. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos