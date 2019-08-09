Cycling > European Championships

Cycling video - Letizia Paternoster wins U23 women's road race at European Championships

Paternoster wins U23 women's road race at Euro Champs
Letizia Paternoster takes victory in the U23 women's road race at the 2019 Road European Championships in Alkmaar.
