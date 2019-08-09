Paternoster wins U23 women's road race at Euro Champs

Cycling video - Letizia Paternoster wins U23 women's road race at European Championships
Cycling
'Style of a champion' - Mohoric takes Stage 7 as Sivakov wins Tour of Poland169 views • 22 minutes ago
Paternoster wins U23 women's road race at Euro Champs24 views • 10 minutes ago
'Gone but never forgotten' - Emotional tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht on Stage 4 finish line4,049 views • 06/08/2019 at 17:17
Whoops! - Cyclist loses saddle during race93 views • 5 hours ago
Jonas Vingegaard wins Stage 6 to take race lead880 views • 20 hours ago
WATCH - The ride that made Evenepoel European champion1,465 views • Yesterday at 16:41
Ilse Pluimers wins Junior Women's Road Race36 views • 5 hours ago
'This is not my victory, this is a victory for Bjorg and Stef' - Evenepoel765 views • Yesterday at 16:45
Mezgec doubles up with Stage 5 victory512 views • 07/08/2019 at 17:44
