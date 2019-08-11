VIDEO - Elia Viviani defends Italy’s European title with perfectly-timed move
See moreSee less
Cycling
Pieters wins European Road Championship title to delight Dutch fans859 views • 22 hours ago
Viviani defends Italy’s European title with perfectly-timed move515 views • Just now
'Style of a champion' - Mohoric takes Stage 7 as Sivakov wins Tour of Poland2,237 views • 09/08/2019 at 17:12
Paternoster wins U23 women's road race at Euro Champs374 views • 09/08/2019 at 17:24
'Gone but never forgotten' - Emotional tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht on Stage 4 finish line4,308 views • 06/08/2019 at 17:17
Whoops! - Cyclist loses saddle during race226 views • 09/08/2019 at 12:55
Jonas Vingegaard wins Stage 6 to take race lead1,025 views • 08/08/2019 at 21:07
WATCH - The ride that made Evenepoel European champion2,012 views • 08/08/2019 at 16:41
Ilse Pluimers wins Junior Women's Road Race78 views • 09/08/2019 at 12:54
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Neymar digs in after PSG back out of Barca deal
Pieters wins European Road Championship title to delight Dutch fans
Murphy wraps up victory over Allen at International Championship
Euro Papers: Perisic 'very close' to leaving Inter in big Euro switch
Klopp: It was all good until Alisson injury
Vicaut wins men's 100m final for France in Bydgoszcz