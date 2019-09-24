Price-Pejtersen crashes and splashes into giant puddle during time trial

Cycling

VIDEO - European U23 champion Johan Price-Pejtersen crashes and falls into puddle

Eurosport

Just now

European champion Johan Price-Pejtersen was one victim to the weather in Yorkshire, with the Dane almost completely submerged in water when steering into a giant puddle in the U23 men's time trial at the World Championships.
