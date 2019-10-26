Cycling

VIDEO - Froome: I am not ready to race yet

Froome: I am not ready to race yet
41 views | 00:24
Eurosport

39 minutes agoUpdated 34 minutes ago

Chris Froome has told Eurosport that he is not yet ready to compete in a racing peloton but will participate in the time trial at the Saitama Tour de France Criterium on Sunday.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos