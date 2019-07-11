VIDEO - Geraint Thomas: I was hoping it would be harder all day
See moreSee less
Cycling
#TheBreakaway - A great day for Geraint Thomas as defending champion flies under the radar2,212 views • 2 hours ago
La Planche des Belles Filles 2012 - A moment Bradley Wiggins will never forget2,415 views • 11 hours ago
How bonus seconds helped Giulio Ciccone usurped Julian Alaphilippe27 views • 19 minutes ago
Full highlights of a Sagan masterclass in Stage 54,636 views • 10 hours ago
WATCH: Geraint Thomas makes huge Stage 6 statement as he puts time into rivals and Bernal1,836 views • 1 hour ago
Watch the gruelling mountain-top finish as Teuns takes Stage 6 and Ciccone claims yellow2,193 views • 4 hours ago
Gallopin gets stopped by... an umbrella1,268 views • 22 hours ago
#AskSagan: How will you celebrate your win?186 views • 6 hours ago
Quick highlights: Climbs galore as Teuns wins brutal Stage 65 views • Just now
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
#TheBreakaway - A great day for Geraint Thomas as defending champion flies under the radar
Euro Papers: Griezmann’s next club confirmed, PSG panic over Neymar
La Planche des Belles Filles 2012 - A moment Bradley Wiggins will never forget
Euro Papers: Barca cash flow crisis could open Neymar door for Real
Algeria beat Ivory Coast on penalties
How bonus seconds helped Giulio Ciccone usurped Julian Alaphilippe