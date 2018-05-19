VIDEO - Dinosaur races Chris Froome up Zoncolan
See moreSee less
Cycling
1 Year Ago: An Alaphilippe masterclass on uphill finish at Tour of Basque Country109 views • 4 hours ago
On This Day: 'He's delivered!' - Bettiol takes first win of his career101 views • 07/04/2020 at 10:26
The superhuman Annemiek van Vleuten: Go behind the scenes in episode 1 of an all-access documentary280 views • 06/04/2020 at 16:07
When Chaves and Yates bossed Mount Etna to secure famous Stage 6 one-two115 views • 07/04/2020 at 17:10
Van Avermaet dominates virtual edition of the Tour of Flanders552 views • 06/04/2020 at 10:24
A cyclist's eye view - Every inch of the Mount Etna climb73 views • 07/04/2020 at 17:12
One Man Vs Caltagirone - Experience the chaotic scenes in a cycling Grand Tour crowd154 views • 07/04/2020 at 17:15
Average Man to Superman: Are six weeks of training enough to conquer England’s steepest climb?4,415 views • 06/04/2020 at 10:24
Peter Sagan delivers #StayHome message in the most Peter Sagan way582 views • 06/04/2020 at 10:24
More videos
Everton could play key role in ‘Operation Neymar’ – Euro Papers
1 Year Ago: An Alaphilippe masterclass on uphill finish at Tour of Basque Country
Liverpool 'target defender who was kicked by ref' – Euro Papers
Haaland on Norway's next generation
'Timing is everything’ – Haaland on transfers
Haaland on the shooting advice he got from Solskjaer