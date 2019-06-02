Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Chad Haga - 'I had to go really slow for two weeks and really fast today ... it was all worth it'

Chad Haga - 'I had to go really slow for two weeks and really fast today ... it was all worth it'
view | 01:19
Eurosport

Just now

Watch cycling live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player - the Home of Cycling
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos