Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2019 - 60 Second Pro: Simon Yates explains how to tackle a big climb

60 Second Pro - Simon Yates explains how to tackle a big climb
138 views | 00:58
60-Second Pro

Yesterday at 18:01Updated 1 hour ago

Simon Yates of Mitchelton-Scott gives his top tips about how to tackle a big cycling climb in the latest edition of Eurosport's 60 Second Pro series.
See moreSee less

60-Second Pro


View moreMore videos of 60-Second Pro
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos