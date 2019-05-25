Cycling > Giro d'Italia

Dave Brailsford tells Pavel Sivakov to not worry about white jersey

Brailsford tells Sivakov to not worry about white jersey
Eurosport

5 hours agoUpdated 4 hours ago

Pavel Sivakov retained the white jersey on Stage 14 at the Giro d’Italia – but Team Ineos chief Dave Brailsford has some advice for the youngster.
Cycling


