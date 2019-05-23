Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2019 - Final kilometre: Cesare Benedetti bashes handlebars

Final kilometre: Victorious Benedetti bashes handlebars
10 hours agoUpdated 9 hours ago

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-hansgrohe) produced a rousing finish to win Stage 12 at the Giro d’Italia.
