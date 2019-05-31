Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2019: From illness to tears of joy: Chaves' magical comeback stage win

From illness to tears of joy: Chaves' magical comeback stage win
1,089 views | 06:58
Eurosport

45 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Esteban Chaves produced a hugely popular win in Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia. Watch highlights, interviews with the Colombian and Mitchelton-Scott director Matt White, and reaction from Eurosport's Bradley Wiggins, Brian Smith, Adam Blythe and Orla Chennaoui.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos