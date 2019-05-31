Hugh Carthy - 'We got wrapped up in the GC race for a bit so a stage win would be nice'

VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2019: Hugh Carthy - 'We got wrapped up in the GC race so a stage win would be nice'
See moreSee less
Cycling
Watch the stunning finish to Stage 18 as breakaway denies sprinters3,531 views • Just now
Stage 18 Highlights - Breakaway ends in thrilling finish as Cima clings on758 views • 19 hours ago
Matt White: Mitchelton-Scott came here for the GC and that hasn't changed ... but we want a stage66 views • 43 minutes ago
Bradley Wiggins and Orla Chennaoui suffer laughing fit on-air over Adam Blythe's ridiculous shirt2,852 views • 21 hours ago
Wiggins – Ineos are brilliant but are strangling the sport157 views • 18 hours ago
San Martino Castrozza recon with Eurosport's top-secret agent, Juan Antonio Flecha6 views • Just now
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins picks his top 5 sprinters of all time2,299 views • Yesterday at 12:46
Edvald Boasson Hagen: It has not been the best season but...23 views • 16 hours ago
Ackermann - 'We are happy with the jersey but I wanted the stage win'65 views • 19 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Bruno Fernandes could sign for United 'this week'
Watch the stunning finish to Stage 18 as breakaway denies sprinters
Football Show in Madrid: Spurs should NOT start Harry Kane
Play of the Day: Toilet break controversy and 'unprofessional' bottle flipping
Stage 18 Highlights - Breakaway ends in thrilling finish as Cima clings on
Matt White: Mitchelton-Scott came here for the GC and that hasn't changed ... but we want a stage