Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2019: Hugh Carthy - 'We got wrapped up in the GC race so a stage win would be nice'

Hugh Carthy - 'We got wrapped up in the GC race for a bit so a stage win would be nice'
17 views | 01:39
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 33 minutes ago

Watch cycling live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player - the Home of Cycling
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos