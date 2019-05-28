Inside the Jumbo-Visma team car as it races back to Roglic after poorly-timed toilet stop

Cycling > Giro d'Italia VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2019 - Inside the Jumbo-Visma car as it races back to Roglic after toilet stop

257 views | 02:06

Eurosport 5 hours agoUpdated 3 hours ago 0

0

Footage inside the Jumbo-Visma team car at the 2019 Giro d'Italia as the DS and his colleagues race back to help Primoz Roglic after a poorly-timed toilet stop.