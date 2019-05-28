Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2019 - Inside the Jumbo-Visma car as it races back to Roglic after toilet stop

Inside the Jumbo-Visma team car as it races back to Roglic after poorly-timed toilet stop
257 views | 02:06
Eurosport

5 hours agoUpdated 3 hours ago

Footage inside the Jumbo-Visma team car at the 2019 Giro d'Italia as the DS and his colleagues race back to help Primoz Roglic after a poorly-timed toilet stop.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of 60-Second Pro
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos