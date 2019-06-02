'It’s been one hell of a journey' - How Eurosport covered the 2019 Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2019 - 'It’s been one hell of a journey' - How Eurosport covered the race
See moreSee less
The Breakaway
15 minutes agoUpdated Just now
The Breakaway
'It’s been one hell of a journey' - How Eurosport covered the 2019 Giro d'Italia168 views • Just now
Bradley Wiggins and Orla Chennaoui suffer laughing fit on-air over Adam Blythe's ridiculous shirt3,595 views • 30/05/2019 at 16:11
Wiggins – Ineos are brilliant but are strangling the sport273 views • 30/05/2019 at 19:19
Watch Bradley Wiggins rant about Engels and lack of support for Roglic1,415 views • 28/05/2019 at 22:03
The Breakaway: Wiggins defends ‘boring’ Roglic after Twitter outburst1,001 views • 25/05/2019 at 19:16
Wiggins: Why Yates outshines me as a Grand Tour rider753 views • 25/05/2019 at 19:09
The Breakaway: Is it already over for Simon Yates?1,608 views • 24/05/2019 at 19:08
The Breakaway: Relief that Jumbo–Visma aren’t Team Ineos548 views • 23/05/2019 at 20:26
The drastic lengths one rider went to avoid a snoring roomie…392 views • 22/05/2019 at 19:49
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Federer or Nadal would never do that' - Thiem says Serena has 'bad personality'
'One of the most incredible points I've ever seen!' - Stunning rally between Wawrinka and Tsitsipas
Kei Nishikori takes on the Top Spin Quiz!
'Just look at his face!' - Tears of joy for Carapaz as he claims his first Grand Tour title
😲 Liverpool's season was more special than Manchester City's 😲
Bradley Wiggins explains the precise details between winning and losing a time trial