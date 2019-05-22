Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2019: Pascal Ackermann returns after massive crash

‘I've never lost that much skin!’ – Ackermann returns after massive crash
Eurosport

22/05/2019 at 12:23Updated 22/05/2019 at 15:03

Pascal Ackermann admits he’s in a battle to hold the sprinters’ jersey after a huge crash on Stage at the Giro d’Italia. Watch every stage live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.
