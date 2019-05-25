VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2019: Primoz Roglic dismisses feud with Nibali
See moreSee less
Cycling
Stage 14 highlights: Carapaz in pink as Roglic, Nibali, Yates close in GC1,019 views • 3 hours ago
‘Movistar are on fire!’ - Carapaz wins Stage 14818 views • 5 hours ago
Wiggins: Why Yates outshines me as a Grand Tour rider209 views • 4 hours ago
Pro Bike: What Primoz Roglic is riding at the Giro130 views • 2 hours ago
Disrespectful or funny? Pro riders react to bottle controversy346 views • 3 hours ago
The Breakaway: Wiggins defends ‘boring’ Roglic after Twitter outburst361 views • 3 hours ago
#AskMattAnything - If space is a vacuum, who changes the bags?85 views • 8 hours ago
‘We came here to win the bike race – and we’ll try that’49 views • 4 hours ago
Roglic dismisses feud with Nibali272 views • 4 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Stage 14 highlights: Carapaz in pink as Roglic, Nibali, Yates close in GC
‘Movistar are on fire!’ - Carapaz wins Stage 14
Wiggins: Why Yates outshines me as a Grand Tour rider
Euro Papers: Bayern ‘convince’ Leroy Sane into Bargain £70m move
Highlights: Zverev beats Jarry to claim Geneva crown
Pro Bike: What Primoz Roglic is riding at the Giro