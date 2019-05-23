Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2019: Relief that Jumbo–Visma aren’t Team Ineos

The Breakaway: Relief that Jumbo–Visma aren’t Team Ineos
7 hours agoUpdated

Orla Chennaoui, Dan Lloyd and Brian Smith say we can expect a thrilling finale to the Giro d’Italia as race favourite Primoz Roglic is unlikely to be afforded the protection by Jumbo-Visma that we have grown accustomed to under Team Ineos (formerly Team Sky).
