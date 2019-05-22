Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2019: The drastic lengths one rider went to avoid a snoring roomie…

The drastic lengths one rider went to avoid a snoring roomie…
316 views | 03:05
The Breakaway

22/05/2019 at 19:09Updated 22/05/2019 at 19:49

Adam Blythe recounts an amusing tale on The Breakaway about a disgruntled rider who was desperate for a good night’s sleep…
See moreSee less

The Breakaway


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos