Cycling > Giro d'Italia VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2019: The Giro visits the scene of the Italian Job cliffhanger

141 views | 02:20

GCN 13 hours agoUpdated 9 hours ago 0

0

The GC contenders must tackle the ominous Colle del Nivolet on Stage 13 – scene of the climactic escape in the original Italian Job. Here, GCN preview the climb…