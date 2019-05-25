Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2019 - Wiggins: Why Yates outshines me as a Grand Tour rider

Wiggins: Why Yates outshines me as a Grand Tour rider
The Breakaway

Bradley Wiggins says he still loves Simon Yates despite a difficult Giro d’Italia and praises his compatriot’s ability to remain positive.
The Breakaway


