Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d’Italia 2019: Brad Wiggins' Top 5 GC riders

Brad Wiggins' Hall of Fame: Top 5 GC riders
2,045 views | 01:40
Brad’s Hall of Fame

20/05/2019 at 15:37Updated Just now

Sir Bradley Wiggins picks his top 5 General Classification riders of all time... will Chris Froome make the cut?
See moreSee less

Brad’s Hall of Fame


View moreMore videos of Brad’s Hall of Fame
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos