Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d’Italia 2019 - Bradley Wiggins defends ‘boring’ Primoz Roglic after Twitter outburst

The Breakaway: Wiggins defends ‘boring’ Roglic after Twitter outburst
361 views | 01:55
The Breakaway

3 hours ago

Bradley Wiggins urged the Twittersphere to stop knocking Primoz Roglic until they’ve tried cycling!
See moreSee less

The Breakaway


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos