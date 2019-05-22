Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d’Italia 2019: Caleb Ewan ‘super happy’ after headwind triumph

Ewan ‘super happy’ after headwind triumph
62 views | 01:49
Eurosport

22/05/2019 at 17:59Updated 22/05/2019 at 20:06

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) took his second win at the Giro d’Italia with a gutsy sprint on Stage 11 as Elia Viviani (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) faltered again.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Stage highlights
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos