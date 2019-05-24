Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d’Italia 2019: ‘I did not plan to win stage’, says Ilnur Zakarin

‘I did not plan to win stage’, says Zakarin
114 views | 01:28
Eurosport

9 hours ago

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha–Alpecin) surged to glory on Stage 13 at the Giro d’Italia, while Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) endured another difficult day.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos