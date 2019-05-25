Cycling > Giro d'Italia VIDEO - Giro d’Italia 2019 - Jan Polanc: I’m pretty tired… but I’m sure everyone else is too

27 views | 02:04

Eurosport 9 hours agoUpdated 8 hours ago 0

0

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) holds the maglia rosa – but can he keep it on Stage 14 at the Giro d’Italia?