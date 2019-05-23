Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d’Italia 2019: Juan Antonio Flecha recons the first mountaintop finish

‘It’s impossible to hide!’ – Flecha recons the first mountaintop finish
108 views | 03:25
Eurosport

10 hours agoUpdated 9 hours ago

Juan Antonio Flecha tackles the gruelling Stage 13 ascent and predicts a GC shake-up in the first finish in the mountains.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Stage highlights
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos