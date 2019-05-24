Fan tries to rip bottle from rider’s MOUTH – gets what he deserves

Cycling > Giro d'Italia VIDEO - Giro d’Italia 2019: Marco Haller confront fan after he tries to rip bottle from his mouth

8,039 views | 00:26

Eurosport 13 hours ago 0

0

A fuming Marco Haller confronted a fan after he tried to rip a bottle from his mouth after Stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia.