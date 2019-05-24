Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d’Italia 2019 - Stage 13 highlights: Ilnur Zakarin flourishes, Simon Yates flounders

Stage 13 highlights: Ilnur Zakarin flourishes, Simon Yates flounders
8 hours ago

Russia’s Ilnur Zakarin soloed to glory on the snow-capped Colle del Nivolet to win stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia as Slovenia’s Jan Polanc battled to retain his pink jersey and Briton’s Simon Yates conceded more time to his general classification rivals.
