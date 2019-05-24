Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d’Italia 2019: ‘Tao is OK’ – Nico Portal provides Tao Geoghegan Hart update

'Tao is OK' – Portal provides Geoghegan Hart update
Eurosport

9 hours ago

Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart has abandoned the Giro d'Italia after crashing during the 13th stage, a 196-km mountain trek to Ceresole Reale.
Cycling


