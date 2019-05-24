Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d’Italia 2019 - The Breakaway: Is it already over for Simon Yates?

The Breakaway: Is it already over for Simon Yates?
778 views | 02:07
The Breakaway

9 hours agoUpdated 8 hours ago

Orla Chennaoui is joined by Brian Smith and Daniel Lloyd on The Breakaway to ponder whether Simon Yates’ Giro d’Italia hopes are already over.
The Breakaway


