VIDEO - 'I don't go a day without music in some way' - Chad Haga shows off piano skills

'I don't go a day without music in some way' - Chad Haga shows off piano skills
20/05/2019 at 11:19Updated 20/05/2019 at 12:52

Team Sunweb rider Chad Haga discusses his passion for music and how it helps him pass the time during the Giro d'Italia.
