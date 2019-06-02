Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Roglic - 'I wanted to win but after all the problems I had I'm really proud to be on the podium'

Roglic - 'I wanted to win but after all the problems I had I'm really proud to be on the podium'
7 views | 00:56
Eurosport

19 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch cycling live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player - the Home of Cycling
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos