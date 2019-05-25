Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Simon Yates refusing to give up Giro dream

Yates refusing to give up Giro dream
221 views | 02:10
Eurosport

5 hours agoUpdated 4 hours ago

Simon Yates (Mitchelton–Scott) had a rare good day as he finished second on Stage 14 at the Giro d’Italia.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Stage highlights
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos