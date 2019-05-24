Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Simon Yates ‘wasn’t good enough’ to follow GC rivals

Yates ‘wasn’t good enough’ to follow GC rivals
310 views | 01:09
Eurosport

9 hours ago

Simon Yates leaked more time to his GC rivals after a disappointing Stage 13 at the Giro d’Italia, but Mitchelton-Scott chief Matt White insists his challenge is not yet over.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos