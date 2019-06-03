VIDEO - ‘Suddenly he has shown his human side’ – Wiggins on how ‘robot’ Roglic won hearts
See moreSee less
The Bradley Wiggins Show
15 minutes agoUpdated Just now
The Bradley Wiggins Show
‘He had a fantastic Giro d'Italia’ – Wiggins lavishes praise on comeback king Nibali9 views • Just now
‘Suddenly he has shown his human side’ – Wiggins on how ‘robot’ Roglic won hearts32 views • Just now
'Team Sky have dehumanised cycling'213 views • 27/05/2019 at 13:02
‘He has turned it around’ – Wiggins impressed by Yates’ comeback301 views • 27/05/2019 at 12:27
Wiggins to Campenaerts: Take control179 views • 27/05/2019 at 11:43
‘It’s brutal’ – Wiggins on Team Sky’s constant pursuit of success842 views • 27/05/2019 at 11:39
‘It is becoming unhealthy’ - Wiggins reluctant for his children to become pro cyclists913 views • 20/05/2019 at 18:42
‘Dreadful’ – Wiggins questions Yates’ time trial performance485 views • 20/05/2019 at 18:30
'Someone would have lost their job at Sky' - Wiggins on Campenaerts' bike bungle1,161 views • 20/05/2019 at 15:51
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Annabel Croft and Pat Cash don’t hold back on Thiem-Serena row
‘I thought it was funny!’ – Federer on Thiem-Serena row
‘I’m out!’ – Khachanov takes on the Top Spin Quiz
'Federer or Nadal would never do that' - Thiem says Serena has 'bad personality'
Highlights: Wawrinka comes through extraordinary match with Tsitsipas
'One of the most incredible points I've ever seen!' - Stunning rally between Wawrinka and Tsitsipas