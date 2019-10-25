Cycling > Giro d'Italia

VIDEO - Giro d'Italia 2020: Game of Thrones inspired stage-by-stage route

Giro 2020: Game of Thrones inspired stage-by-stage route
25 views | 07:46
Eurosport

4 hours agoUpdated Just now

Check out the route for next year’s Giro d’Italia, with more than a hint of Game of Thrones’ iconic introduction.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos