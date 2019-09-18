Cycling > Giro della Toscana

VIDEO - Giovanni Visconti wins the Giro della Toscana

Giovanni Visconti wins the Giro della Toscana
Watch as Giovanni Visconti outsprints Tour de France winner Egan Bernal to claim victory in the Giro della Toscana.
