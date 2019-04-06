Cycling > Giro di Sicilia

VIDEO - Guillaume Martin wins Stage 4 of Giro di Sicilia

Martin cruises to Stage 4 victory at Giro di Sicilia
813 views | 02:10
Eurosport

06/04/2019 at 16:52Updated 06/04/2019 at 17:04

Guillaume Martin coasts to victory on Stage 4 of the Giro di Sicilia.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos