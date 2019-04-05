Cycling > Giro di Sicilia

VIDEO - Rider bulldozes through bike to avoid hitting injured Mattia Cattaneo

Rider bulldozes through bike to avoid hitting injured Cattaneo
484 views | 01:09
Eurosport

05/04/2019 at 16:41Updated 29 minutes ago

This is one way to avoid hitting someone...
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos