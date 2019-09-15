Cycling > GP de Montréal

'Today feels a lot better than 2016' - Van Avermaet delighted to be back to winning ways
18 hours agoUpdated Just now

Greg Van Avermaet says his victory in the Grand Prix de Montreal is more satisfying than winning his 2016 Olympic gold medal.
